Terra Luna headlines crypto’s Easter resurrection, STEPN peaks

Lachlan Keller
·1 min read

The cryptocurrency market returned strong from the Easter holidays with Terra LUNA leading major coins with an 18.5% rebound to trade at US$91.43, on Tuesday morning Asia time.

See related article: Is Terra — whose LUNA coin is now at another all-time high — really where the smart money is?

Fast facts

  • Terra reached its all-time high of US$119 in early April.

  • Terra’s dollar-pegged algorithmic stablecoin UST maintained steady growth in market cap to US$17.7 billion, a billion away from the 12th largest cryptocurrency Dogecoin.

  • Dogecoin investors are hunting a spot on the crypto top 10 ahead of April 20 “Doge Day.”

  • With a market cap of US$18.6 billion, the world-leading memecoin was trading at US$.014.03 at press time.

  • Elsewhere, the Web 3.0 application STEPN (GMT), which incorporates gamification of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), rose over 30% in a day to reach a new high of US$3.36.

  • Bitcoin has recovered past US$41,000 as the World Bank announced a US$170 billion relief package while chopping its 2022 global growth forecast to 3.2% from 4.1%.

See related article: Why are stablecoins overwhelmingly backed by the US dollar?

