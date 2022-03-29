Terra’s LUNA Set New Highs of Nearly $106

Shaurya Malwa
·1 min read

Terra’s LUNA tokens rose 10% in the past 24 hours to set new all-time highs of over $105.91, data show.

  • LUNA breached a previous high of $104.74 from earlier this month, price-charts show.

LUNA set new highs this morning. (TradingView)
  • LUNA is one of the two native tokens of the Terra network, a framework that allows developers to create custom blockchains and build their own decentralized applications on top of Terra for various use cases.

  • Sentiment for LUNA has grown in the past month largely due to the Luna Foundation Guard (LFG), a Singapore-based nonprofit that is purchasing over $3 billion worth of bitcoin as an additional layer of security for UST, Terra's decentralized dollar-pegged stablecoin.

  • LFG’s demand for bitcoin has led to a recovery in the past week. Bitcoin breached the $47,000 level yesterday, the highest level since the start of this year.

  • Data show LUNA has risen some 86,215.7% from all-time lows of $0.121798 in March 2020, making it one of the best performing tokens in the past two years. LUNA has a market capitalization of $37 billion at time of writing and is ranked eighth largest among other cryptos.

