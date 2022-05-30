Terra’s Mirror Protocol Allegedly Suffers New Exploit

Don't miss CoinDesk's Consensus 2022, the must-attend crypto & blockchain festival experience of the year in Austin, TX this June 9-12.

DeFi application Mirror Protocol, which is built on Terra, is allegedly suffering another exploit, according to pseudonymous “Mirroruser” who posted on the Terra Research Forum May 28, 2022. It was amplified on Twitter by “@FatManTerra” this afternoon.

According to FatMan, who has been providing commentary on the Terra research forum for the past few weeks, the latest exploit has allegedly drained over $2 million, with the potential for more, due to a bug in the LUNC pricing oracle.

By his account, the buggy oracle is threatening to drain all liquidity pools on Mirror.

@stablekwon @mirror_protocol Please look into fixing the LUNC price oracle, because in a short while, all liquidity pools will be drained, Mirror will accrue irremediable bad debt, and the system will collapse in on itself. This is not the time to be negligent. (4/4) — FatMan (@FatManTerra) May 30, 2022

Last week, FatMan pointed to previous attacks around the Mirror Protocol.

The Mirror Protocol is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform that allows users to create and trade “mirrored assets,” or mAssets, that “mirror” the price of stocks – including major stocks traded on U.S. exchanges.

In October 2021, Mirror Protocol succumbed to a $90 million exploit on the old Terra blockchain, which went unnoticed until last week, The Block reported Monday.

Over the weekend, ​​Terra’s new blockchain was launched, which included an airdrop of new LUNA tokens to users as part of a broader plan to revive the ecosystem, developers confirmed Friday.

