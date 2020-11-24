Terraboost Donates 1 Million Disinfecting Wipes to the Meals on Wheels Network to Keep Volunteers Safe During Holiday Season

Over $250,000 earmarked for this contribution to support national Meals on Wheels efforts amid the pandemic

CHICAGO, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Terraboost, a Chicago-based "Purpose-Driven" manufacturer of sanitizer, wipes and other wellness products and a national Out of Home (OOH) media company, today announced it will donate an initial allotment of 1 million sanitizing wipes to Meals on Wheels America to support the network in its efforts to keep volunteers safe during the peak holiday season.

The initial contribution has a value of $50,000 with over $250,000 in complimentary wipes and free advertising earmarked for continued support to this network through Meals on Wheels America, which provides support to more than 5,000 community-based programs across the country dedicated to addressing senior isolation and hunger. This donation will support most major markets in the USA, and is being piloted in Louisville this week in time for the Thanksgiving holiday rush.

"As a proud, USA-based 'Purpose Driven' manufacturer of sanitizer and wipes, we can't think of another organization who can leverage our donation more during a difficult time like this," said Brian Morrison, CEO of Terraboost. "COVID-19 unfortunately only enhances the feelings of loneliness and isolation to those most in need of food and companionship. At a time when wipes are increasingly hard to find, we are proud to provide the wipes to Meals on Wheels programs so drivers feel safe, and can continue their great work to maximize visits, meals, and safe companionship during this most difficult holiday season."

In addition to being a manufacture of wipes, sanitizer, dispensers and other wellness products, Terraboost also boasts a national network of more than 100,000 sanitizing billboards that dispense a wipe with its advertisers' messages to consumers entering grocery stores, pharmacies, malls, airports and other locations. As part of the partnership, Terraboost will also be donating 100 billboards with QR-codes seeking donations for Meals on Wheels America from shoppers entering supermarkets during the holiday season.

"We are grateful to Terraboost Media, for generously donating much needed sanitizing wipes and billboards to Meals on Wheels America," said Kristine Templin, Chief Development Officer, Meals on Wheels America. "This opportunity makes the network's valued drivers feel more safe, and also opens up a new vehicle for us to get our message out at a critical time. Under the current circumstances more seniors than ever before need food assistance and companionship, and so many local Meals on Wheels programs have been operating with less resources due to COVID-19."

Terraboost Media has defied the advertising industry's overall downward spiral during the coronavirus pandemic. The firm's revenues are up by more than 400% in the fourth quarter of 2020, and it has expanded its capacity for producing hand-sanitizing products during the pandemic. Its billboards are primarily in supermarkets, pharmacies, malls, and travel hubs nationwide. Almost every customer uses hand-sanitizer or wipes when entering retail outlets, thus making the advertising incredibly effective.

"The hand-sanitizing billboards are unlike others; they are totally functional. It's a win-win for everyone involved: the retailer, the advertiser, and the consumer who benefits from using the wipes," said Morrison, who estimates that 126 million people per day engage with Terraboost Media's hand-sanitizing billboards, resulting in 3.7 billion monthly impressions.

About Terraboost Media

Terraboost Media is a "Purpose Driven" manufacturer of sanitizer, wipes, and other wellness products while also boasting a network of more than 100,000 sanitizing billboards across the U.S. Terraboost is proud to collaborate with some of the country's most admired retailers, to deliver comprehensive health and wellness solutions addressing the safety and well-being of the public. To learn more, email sales@terraboost.com or visit www.shop.terraboost.com

About Meals on Wheels America

Meals on Wheels America is the leadership organization supporting the more than 5,000 community-based programs across the country that are dedicated to addressing senior isolation and hunger. This network serves virtually every community in America and, along with more than two million staff and volunteers, delivers the nutritious meals, friendly visits and safety checks that enable America's seniors to live nourished lives with independence and dignity. By providing funding, leadership, education, research and advocacy support, Meals on Wheels America empowers its local member programs to strengthen their communities, one senior at a time.

