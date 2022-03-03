Terraformation targets $100 million for early stage forestry fund

FILE PHOTO - Oak trees are pictured in Chateauroux forest near Ardentes
Simon Jessop
·2 min read

By Simon Jessop

LONDON (Reuters) - Terraformation, a forest restoration start-up founded by the former boss of technology company Reddit, is looking to raise $100 million for a fund focused on early-stage projects in developing countries.

The as-yet unnamed fund will blend private, public and concessional capital in a mix of equity and debt, it said, and aims to launch later this year.

In the week U.N. climate scientists warned of the escalating impact of climate change, Terraformation and non-profit Bankers without Boundaries, which is helping structure the fund, said restoring 2.3 billion acres of forest could cost $2.6 trillion.

"To solve climate change, the world needs to turn trillions of dollars into forest in the next eight years. Despite increasing demand from investors, the financial products don't yet exist to put that money to work at scale," said Terraformation founder and Chief Executive Yishan Wong.

In a co-authored report, the partners said grants, guarantees, asset-backed securities, collateralised loan obligations, sustainability-linked credit and green, social and forest bonds could all be used to scale up forest finance.

More than 100 leaders pledged to stop and reverse deforestation at global climate talks in November, yet Terraformation said a "new wave of innovation" was needed in financing of projects to make it happen.

The partners said they aim to address hurdles to reforestation, including a lack of seeds and trained foresters, concern over the rigour of checks, and a shortage of cash, in order to cut risk and attract investors.

"Forest finance is one of the next frontiers for innovation in financial services," said Rupesh Madlani at Bankers without Boundaries, which normally help governments and institutions with financial advice on social and environmental projects.

"But it’s clear that a step-change in both thinking and action is required. This is a global issue and it needs a global answer."

(Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Jan Harvey)

Recommended Stories

  • Oil tops $110 a barrel even after 31 countries agree to release 60 million barrels total from emergency reserves

    Russia is the world's third-largest oil producer. There are fears the crisis in Ukraine could disrupt energy supply, further fuelling inflation.

  • Is Renishaw (LON:RSW) Using Too Much Debt?

    The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says...

  • Oil leads mad rush to resources, stagflation a risk

    Oil prices sped higher on Thursday as the war in Ukraine drove a mad dash for resources in an ominous sign for global inflation, while Asian shares eked out gains after reassuring comments from the Federal Reserve helped Wall Street bounce. Brent crude topped $117 per barrel and is now up almost 20% on the week, while everything from coal to natural gas and aluminium are on fire as Western nations tighten sanctions on Russia. "Russia supplies around 30% of Europe's gas and oil imports and accounts for around 11% of world oil production," said Shane Oliver, head of investment strategy at fund manager AMP.

  • Stock market headed for correction as ‘monetary anesthesia’ wears off, strategist says

    Stifel Chief Equity Strategist Barry Bannister joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss continued market disruptions and inflationary effects as the Russia-Ukraine war intensifies.

  • Indian 10-year bond yield at 1-month high tracking global crude, U.S. peers

    Indian bond yields rose further on Thursday, tracking an uptick in global crude oil prices, while expectations of a March rate increase by the U.S. Federal Reserve were reaffirmed by comments from its chairman, pushing up U.S. yields. Oil prices extended their rally, with Brent rising above $118 a barrel as trade disruption and shipping issues from Russian sanctions over the Ukraine crisis sparked supply worries, while U.S. crude stocks fell to multi-year lows. India's benchmark 10-year bond yield was at 6.83% at 0555 GMT, after earlier rising to 6.85%, its highest since Feb. 4.

  • Texas still working through rejected ballots after primary

    Texas Republicans promised new voting rules would make it “easier to vote and harder to cheat.” Republicans broadly expressed satisfaction with the debut of the tougher rules and looked ahead to November, when another provision under Texas' sweeping new law will give expanded powers to partisan poll watchers.

  • Tom Telesco not talking about Bryan Bulaga’s future with the Chargers

    Right tackle Bryan Bulaga has played only 11 games with the Chargers after signing a three-year, $30 million deal before the 2020 season. He is scheduled to count $14.083 million against the cap, and the Chargers will save $10.75 million against their cap by releasing him. So it seems unlikely Bulaga plays out his contract [more]

  • Remitly Global, Inc. (RELY) Q4 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Remitly's fourth quarter 2021 earnings conference call. Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us for Remitly's fourth quarter 2021 earnings call. Joining me on the call today are Matt Oppenheimer, co-founder and chief executive officer of Remitly; and Susanna Morgan, our chief financial officer.

  • Why Nexus Infrastructure plc (LON:NEXS) Could Be Worth Watching

    Nexus Infrastructure plc ( LON:NEXS ), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a...

  • Why Ford Stock Jumped Today

    Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) popped 8.4% on Wednesday after the auto giant revealed its new growth strategy. Ford will split its business in two. One will focus on expanding its production of electric vehicles (EVs), while the other will house its legacy automotive manufacturing operations.

  • Russia reinstates Twitter slowdown, says Meta, Google are 'instigators of war'

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia cracked down on social media companies on Tuesday, reinstating a slowdown of Twitter traffic on computers, as a foreign ministry official accused Meta, Google and other Western tech giants of inciting war. On the sixth day of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a Russian armoured column bore down on the capital Kyiv and Russian forces fired rocket barrages into the centre of the second largest city Kharkiv, while at home Moscow stepped up efforts to control the narrative.

  • Satellite images show Ukraine homes ablaze and buildings leveled from Russian strikes

    Newly released satellite imagery underscores the destruction Russia's invasion has wrought on several Ukraine as the war enters its second week.The big picture: In the Maxar Technologies images from this week, buildings and factories in residential areas of several towns and cities appear to be leveled.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe images reveal long lines of Ukrainians waiting for food at grocery stores in Chernihiv and K

  • What Makes Sibanye Gold Limited (SBSW) a New Strong Buy Stock

    Sibanye Gold Limited (SBSW) might move higher on growing optimism about its earnings prospects, which is reflected by its upgrade to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

  • Ukrainian brewery ditches beer to make Russian-fighting Molotov cocktails instead

    Pravda Brewery, a Ukrainian brewery whose name translates to "truth," decided to stop producing craft beer, instead making Molotov cocktails for the Ukrainian Territorial Defense Forces.

  • Vanguard Is Giving $1 Billion Back to Investors: Are You Entitled to Some Money?

    Pretty much everything in life costs money, including financial services. One mutual fund firm — Vanguard, already famous for its relatively low fees — is changing its expense ratios with the aim of returning a total of $1 billion in … Continue reading → The post Vanguard Is Giving $1 Billion Back to Investors: Are You Entitled to Some Money? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 2 Stocks Flashing Signs of Strong Insider Buying and Analyst Support

    Every investor wants to cut through the noise, and clear away the static of the market signals, but there are thousands of companies trading on the markets, and they put out all sorts of signs regarding their health, viability, and potential for success. Top investors will learn how to cut through that confusion to find that stock that are flashing the right signs – and show the highest potential for gains going forward. A clear signal is needed, and one of the clearest is the pattern of insider

  • This Explosive Coffee Shop Is Growing Faster Than Starbucks and Dunkin

    There is good reason to expect coffee shop chain Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) will post some caffeinated results when it reports earnings on Tuesday. In a recent analysis of customer foot traffic to Dutch Bros, Starbucks, and Dunkin Brands (NASDAQ: DNKN), Placer.ai found it was Dutch Bros that showed the most impressive growth compared to pre-pandemic periods.

  • Kmart’s once-iconic empire has been decimated to only four U.S. stores

    Once a retailer powerhouse, today Kmart only has a handful of stores open.

  • ‘Stagflation’ Is Coming. What You Need to Know.

    If full-blown stagflation is here, strategists say the best moves are into commodities, playable via miners, oil companies and fertilizer manufacturers. Then there’s cash.

  • Square Waves Are a Thing — and If You See Them, Get Out of the Water Immediately

    Here's why you'll want to get out of the water ASAP if you see square waves.