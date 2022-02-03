Terragen Holdings Limited (ASX:TGH) insiders placed bullish bets worth AU$4.0m in the last 12 months

Multiple insiders secured a larger position in Terragen Holdings Limited (ASX:TGH) shares over the last 12 months. This is reassuring as this suggests that insiders have increased optimism about the company's prospects.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

View our latest analysis for Terragen Holdings

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Terragen Holdings

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider Scobie Ward bought AU$876k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.46 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than AU$0.20 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 10.56m shares worth AU$4.0m. But insiders sold 219.00k shares worth AU$88k. Overall, Terragen Holdings insiders were net buyers during the last year. Their average price was about AU$0.38. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price attractive. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

insider-trading-volume

There are always plenty of stocks that insiders are buying. So if that suits your style you could check each stock one by one or you could take a look at this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Insider Ownership of Terragen Holdings

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Terragen Holdings insiders own about AU$12m worth of shares. That equates to 33% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Terragen Holdings Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders own shares in Terragen Holdings and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. When we did our research, we found 4 warning signs for Terragen Holdings (1 is significant!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

But note: Terragen Holdings may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

