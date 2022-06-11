Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP shareholders incur further losses as stock declines 25% this week, taking one-year losses to 55%

Taking the occasional loss comes part and parcel with investing on the stock market. Anyone who held Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE:LLAP) over the last year knows what a loser feels like. The share price is down a hefty 55% in that time. Terran Orbital may have better days ahead, of course; we've only looked at a one year period. It's down 56% in about a quarter. We note that the company has reported results fairly recently; and the market is hardly delighted. You can check out the latest numbers in our company report.

Given the past week has been tough on shareholders, let's investigate the fundamentals and see what we can learn.

Terran Orbital wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last twelve months, Terran Orbital increased its revenue by 51%. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. Meanwhile, the share price slid 55%. This could mean hype has come out of the stock because the bottom line is concerning investors. We'd definitely consider it a positive if the company is trending towards profitability. If you can see that happening, then perhaps consider adding this stock to your watchlist.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

Terran Orbital shareholders are down 55% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 16%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. It's worth noting that the last three months did the real damage, with a 56% decline. This probably signals that the business has recently disappointed shareholders - it will take time to win them back. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Terran Orbital better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Terran Orbital (2 make us uncomfortable) that you should be aware of.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of companies that have proven they can grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

