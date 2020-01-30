Terranea Resort President Terri A. Haack Honored With Paving The Way Award From American Hotel & Lodging Association

AHLA honored top hospitality leaders at the 2020 Stars of the Industry Awards ceremony on January 26

RANCHO PALOS VERDES, Calif., Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Terranea Resort President Terri A. Haack was recognized with the Paving the Way Award by the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) at the Stars of the Industry Award reception in Los Angeles on January 26, 2020. The Paving the Way Award recognizes remarkable women of the hospitality industry who serve as leaders, role models and mentors, throughout the property, industry and community.

Terri A. Haack, President of Terranea Resort More

"It is an honor to be recognized with the Paving the Way Award by AHLA and to join in celebrating the remarkable group of Stars of the Industry award winners," said Haack. "Since I began my career in hospitality, it has been my personal mission to support and advance the careers of women within our industry through mentorship, the Women In Lodging organization, and by creating a workplace culture that supports growth and empowers work life harmony."

With a distinguished career spanning more than 35 years in hotel and resort operations management, Haack has dedicated herself to mentoring young, talented women in the hospitality industry. A pioneer known for turning obstacles into opportunities, she is committed to creating a unique workplace culture where individuals can build their careers, provide for their families and pursue their individual dreams, while also ensuring a distinctive experience for her guests. She is renowned in her community, promoting charitable efforts is a cornerstone of her property's programming, and leads the resort's award-winning sustainability initiatives to protect and steward the natural habitat.

Haack is responsible for the overall operating performance of Terranea Resort, the 102-acre luxury destination, located along California's coastline on the Palos Verdes Peninsula. Haack joined Terranea in 2007, spearheading pre-construction operations for the property and guiding the resort's debut in June 2009. In conjunction with the property's milestone 10-year anniversary, Haack introduced an initiative to honor an employee culture that serves authentic hospitality from the heart: "TerraneaProud." At its core, Terranea seeks to build a strong and diverse culture—one where recruitment policies, a diverse workforce, in-house training programs and an inclusive environment reflect a workplace of which all associates can be proud. The resort has received national certification as a Great Place to Work, and also named one of Los Angeles' Top Places to Work. It employs more than 1,200 associates and continues to thrive as a top destination, renowned for its natural beauty and unrivaled guest service.

In addition, Haack is deeply engaged in the community and serves on the AHLA Board of Directors, is Chairman of the Educational Foundation Scholarship Committee, Past Chairman and Member of the Board of the California Hotel & Lodging Association and a founding Board Member and Past Chairman of the Women in Lodging Executive Council. Haack is also a member of the strategic planning board for Marymount California University, member of the President's Advisory Council of Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy, on the Board of Directors and Executive Committee for Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles, and Past Chairman and Board of Director for the Palos Verdes Chamber of Commerce. She is also the 2019 recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award by Hospitality Sales and Marketing Association International (HSMAI) Los Angeles and nationally recognized by HSMAI as one of the Top 25 Minds in Sales and Marketing, as well as the first ever 2019 Economic Development Award for the Palos Verdes Peninsula.