Terra's LUNA Jumps 15% as UST Stablecoin Gets $1B Bitcoin Reserve

Omkar Godbole
·4 min read

Buoyed by positive news flow, LUNA, the native token of the smart contract blockchain Terra, has become the best performing major cryptocurrency in the last 24 hours.

The cryptocurrency has risen nearly 15%, topping the $55 mark, outshining crypto market leader bitcoin's near 4% rise by a significant margin, CoinDesk data show. Other notable gainers on the list of coins with at least $1 billion market value are blockchain-like public network Hedera's HBAR token, up 14.5%, and Avalanche's AVAX cryptocurrency, up 12%.

LUNA's leadership perhaps stems from Singapore-based non-profit organization Luna Foundation Guard's (LFG) decision to create a bitcoin-denominated reserve as an additional layer of security for UST – Terra's decentralized stablecoin, whose value is pegged 1:1 to the U.S. dollar.

LFG announced on Tuesday that it had raised $1 billion through private token sales to build the bitcoin reserve and the buyers will lock up the coins for a four-year vesting period. The funding round was led by the likes of Jump Crypto and Three Arrows Capital.

"Raising a BTC reserve is a smart move and may result in lesser fluctuations of UST during future bouts of market volatility," Matthew Dibb, COO and co-founder of Stack Funds, said. "Ideally, LFG would take steps to keep the reserve 100% onchain for transparency rather than through centralized means, however, the price action of Luna since the announcement has been largely promising in restoring confidence to the Terra ecosystem."

Pseudonymous decentralized finance researcher Westie tweeted that the deal is extremely important for Terra's stability, LUNA's value capture.

Increased stability might bring more robust demand for UST, resulting in reduced LUNA supply. LUNA's fortunes are closely tied to UST as the stablecoin's creation is facilitated by burning LUNA. In other words, to mint 1 UST, $1 worth of LUNA must be taken out of circulation.

According to the data tracking website CoinGecko, UST's market capitalization has surged from roughly $300 million to over $12 billion in one year, establishing the dollar-pegged digital asset as the fourth-biggest stablecoin worldwide. Meanwhile, LUNA has chalked up a near six-fold rally in the past 12 months.

Why BTC reserve?

Unlike tether and other centralized stablecoins, UST isn't backed by dollars and its peg is maintained by allowing users to alter UST and LUNA supplies.

Here is how it works: Terra's swap function allows users to always swap $1 worth of Luna for 1 UST, and vice versa, according to the official blog. So when UST trades at $0.98, users can buy one UST for $0.98 and then swap the same for $1 of LUNA through Terra's swap function and sell LUNA in the market. The protocol burns one UST and mints LUNA, driving UST's supply lower and putting upward pressure on UST's price.

On the other hand, if UST trades at $1.02, LUNA holders can swap $1 worth of LUNA for 1 UST through the swap function and sell the UST in the market at $1.02, pocketing the difference. In the process, the protocol burns LUNA and mints UST, increasing the stablecoin's supply and putting downward pressure on the peg.

The mechanism is rewarding during bull runs but can be detrimental during a market crash when there is less incentive to mint either of the two coins to keep the peg intact, as explained in a Twitter thread by Westie.

The bitcoin reserve is expected to mitigate that risk to some extent, given the top cryptocurrency is less correlated to Terra's ecosystem and arbitrageurs can swap UST to bitcoin to support UST's peg. In a press release, the Luna Foundation Guard said that moving forward, it may introduce other major non-correlated assets within the market to the reserve.

"The fund will serve as a "release valve" for UST redemptions during selloffs [periods of significant UST demand contraction]," Ilan Solot, a partner at the Tagus Capital Multi-Strategy Fund, said in an email.

"The UST Forex Reserve further strengthens confidence in the peg of the market's leading decentralized stablecoin UST," Kanav Kariya, president of Jump Crypto, said in a press release. "It can be used to help protect the peg of the UST stablecoin in stressful conditions. This is similar to how many central banks hold reserves of foreign currencies to back monetary liabilities and protect against dynamic market conditions."

Looking ahead, the investor optimism from LFG's reserve announcement, coupled with signs of risk reset in the broader market and the impending launch of Mars Protocol's lockdrop, could keep LUNA better bid.

"Lockdrop allows users to lock UST into Mars' Red Bank in exchange for a distribution of $MARS tokens that are claimable once the protocol launches," analytics firm Delphi Digital said in a daily market update. The protocol goes live today, and users will have until Friday to participate in the lockdrop.

"Mars (an advanced money market protocol) is (finally) launching, with $18.5 million of UST locked up for Phase 1 of the token distribution," Tagus said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Apple, Hilton Lead Five Stocks Near Buy Points Flashing This Bullish Signal

    Apple and Hilton lead this watch list of five stocks near buy points with relative strength lines already breaking out.

  • Brazil Tip-Toes Towards Crypto Regulation, Approves Digital Currency Bill

    The Brazilian senate’s economic affairs committee unanimously approved a crypto bill, a first step toward regulating cryptos in the country.

  • Cardano’s ADA Jumps Amid Recovery in Major Cryptos, Traders Still Remain Cautious

    Prices of major cryptocurrencies were up as much as 16% on Wednesday after nearly a week of downslide.

  • Oil falls as Russia, Ukraine supply fears wane

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices fell on Wednesday, retreating from seven-year highs hit the previous day as it became clear that the first wave of U.S. and European sanctions on Russia were unlikely to disrupt oil supplies. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 76 cents, or 0.8%, to $91.15 a barrel, after reaching $96 on Tuesday. Prices jumped on Tuesday on worries that Western sanctions on Russia for sending troops into two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine could hit energy supplies.

  • EU's Vestager says tech giants may prefer fines to compliance, cites Apple

    Some U.S. tech giants may prefer to pay a fine rather than comply with antitrust rules, the European Union's antitrust chief said, and cited Apple's fight with the Netherlands' competition authority as an example. The Dutch Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) imposed a 5-million-euro ($5.7 million) fine on Apple on Monday, the fifth such penalty in successive weeks, linked to claims Apple does allow access to non-Apple payment methods for subscriptions to dating apps. European Commission Vice President and digital chief Margrethe Vestager said Apple's behaviour could indicate other big companies behave similarly.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    What to make of the situation in Eastern Europe? Russia has massed forces on the Ukrainian border, and recognized two adjacent Ukrainian provinces – both with ethnic Russian population majorities – as independent. The US has matched this bellicosity with saber rattling of its own, although the Biden Administration has made it clear that it will oppose Russian moves with economic sanctions rather than force. The result: a geopolitical mess that is threatening stability from Moscow to Washington a

  • 3 REITs With Ultra-Safe Dividends

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) can be great for generating passive income. Three of the safest in the sector are those paid by Prologis (NYSE: PLD), Camden Properties Trust (NYSE: CPT), and Realty Income (NYSE: O).

  • Legendary investor Jeremy Grantham sees a 'superbubble' in markets and expects the S&P 500 to crash 43%. He recommends overseas stocks and cash as havens.

    If investors are still keen on holding US stocks, it's safest to own high-quality ones that "always do better in a serious shake-up," Grantham said.

  • S&P 500 logs first correction in 2 years as Russia-Ukraine conflict escalates. Here’s what history says happens next to U.S. stock-market benchmark

    The S&P 500 on Tuesday falls into correction for the first time in two years, joining the Nasdaq Composite, as Russia-Ukraine tensions intensify.

  • My Top 2 Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Hold Forever

    In fact, the value of all crypto assets currently sits at more than $1.7 trillion, representing roughly 500% growth in the past two years. If cryptocurrency is the disruptive force that many believe it to be, the market itself could grow 10-fold or even 50-fold during the next few decades. With that in mind, Fantom (CRYPTO: FTM) and Avalanche (CRYPTO: AVAX) are two of my favorite blockchain projects, and both could generate significant wealth for long-term investors.

  • ‘Waiting for the perfect moment may not be the best strategy’: 3 things investors should do right now as Ukraine-Russia crisis escalates

    Americans woke up after a three-day weekend to more market turmoil as the Ukraine-Russian crisis escalates. In many ways, it was a replay of what investors have seen with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) the S&P 500 (SPX) and Nasdaq Composite (COMP) in recent months — another major disruption to global stock markets. The latest stock-market turmoil has come as markets have attempted to recalibrate amid policy changes at the Federal Reserve, record-high levels of inflation.

  • Unity Software May Be the Stock of the Decade, Judging by This Metric

    Now, it can be difficult to distinguish between what is real and what has been created using state-of-the-art animation software. One company providing creators with this amazing capability is Unity Software (NYSE: U). With so many uses, could Unity Software be a decade-defining stock?

  • QuantumScape Hits Its Mark, but Still Stalls Out in the Market

    The electric vehicle battery maker achieved its four targeted milestones, but the stock still sags after earnings.

  • Why XPeng Shares Crashed Today

    Shares of XPeng dropped as much as 10%, before closing Tuesday's trading session down 8.3%. Recent positive news for XPeng stock was being overshadowed today by more macro concerns leading to risk aversion in many global markets. Two weeks ago, Xpeng said it was being included in the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect program.

  • Why Roku Stock Jumped Higher on Tuesday

    Shares of streaming-service company Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) surged higher on Tuesday, rising as much as 13.1%. The growth stock's gain is particularly notable because many companies' shares are trading sharply lower today. As of this writing, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite is down 1.5% and the S&P 500 is down 1.2%.

  • Allianz Fires Fund Managers After Multibillion-Dollar Blowup

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapPorsches and Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Be Worth $155 MillionKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsTrump Holds Onto Piles of Cash, Gives None to GOP CandidatesAllianz SE dismissed two people responsible for managing a suite of hedge funds that allegedly lost investors billions of dollars and prompted probe

  • Russia-Ukraine puts 10% U.S. inflation on radar as BlackRock repeats central banks may have to live with inflation

    The threat of a full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine is raising the risks of an energy shock, which some say could send annual U.S. inflation up to 10%.

  • Billionaire investor David Einhorn says the speculative market bubble peaked last year — and warns the Fed may struggle to curb inflation

    The Greenlight Capital boss predicted the US economy would slow this year, trumpeted copper, and rang the alarm on the passive-investing boom.

  • Mea culpa: I got inflation wrong

    It's hard to admit when you've gotten something wrong (especially when, like me, that's never happened to you before). But with prices rising faster and higher than I ever expected — 7.5% over the last year! — it's time to admit it: We really do have honest-to-god inflation.Why it matters: The path of inflation has clearly emerged as the single most important issue facing investors, policy makers and politicians, many of whom missed it. Figuring out why we were slow to see it coming could make m

  • Got $5,000? These 3 Growth Stocks Are Trading Near Their 52-Week Lows

    This is seemingly what's happened with three great growth stocks of late. In retrospect, it can't be too surprising that Shopify shares(NYSE: SHOP) have tumbled from their November's peak near $1,763 to their current price of $660 with a big piece of the loss taking shape just last week.