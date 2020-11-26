Canaccord Genuity Growth II Corp. Calls Special Meeting of Class A Restricted Voting Shareholders to Approve the Extension of Time to Close A Qualifying Transaction

TORONTO, Nov. 26, 2020 /CNW/ - CANACCORD GENUITY GROWTH II CORP. (NEO: CGGZ.UN) ("CGGCII" or the "Corporation") announces today that the Board of Directors ("Board") of CGGCII has called a special meeting of Class A Restricted Voting Shareholders of CGGCII to be held on January 4, 2021 (the "Meeting") to vote on a resolution to approve an extension of the permitted timeline (the "Extension") for CGGCII to close a qualifying transaction.

The record date for voting at the Meeting is December 1, 2020 and the Meeting will be a virtual meeting. The details of the Meeting, including a discussion of the terms and length of the Extension, voting and participation procedures and redemption rights for Class A Restricted Voting Unitholders will be set out in the Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular which will be mailed to Class A Restricted Voting Shareholders of record in accordance with applicable securities laws and filed on SEDAR under the Corporation's profile at www.sedar.com on or after the record date.

About Canaccord Genuity Growth II Corp.

Canaccord Genuity Growth II Corp. is a special purpose acquisition corporation incorporated under the laws of the Province of British Columbia for the purpose of effecting a qualifying transaction within a specified period of time. For more information regarding the Corporation's business purpose and qualifying transaction targets, see the Corporation's most recent annual information form, financial statements, management's discussion & analysis and other continuous disclosure documents periodically filed on SEDAR.

Forward–Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward–looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects the Corporation's current expectations regarding future events. Forward–looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Corporation's control, that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward–looking information. The Corporation does not undertake any obligation to update such forward–looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

