TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At CA$0.125

TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 10th of January to CA$0.125. Based on this payment, the dividend yield for the company will be 1.9%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

TerraVest Industries' Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue. Based on the last payment, TerraVest Industries was earning enough to cover the dividend, but free cash flows weren't positive. We think that cash flows should take priority over earnings, so this is definitely a worry for the dividend going forward.

Over the next year, EPS could expand by 38.3% if recent trends continue. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 12% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. The annual payment during the last 10 years was CA$0.32 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was CA$0.50. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 4.6% over that duration. The dividend has seen some fluctuations in the past, so even though the dividend was raised this year, we should remember that it has been cut in the past.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. TerraVest Industries has impressed us by growing EPS at 38% per year over the past five years. Earnings have been growing rapidly, and with a low payout ratio we think that the company could turn out to be a great dividend stock.

In Summary

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. While TerraVest Industries is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. We don't think TerraVest Industries is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Just as an example, we've come across 4 warning signs for TerraVest Industries you should be aware of, and 1 of them is concerning. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

