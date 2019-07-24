Do TerraVest Industries's (TSE:TVK) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

It's only natural that many investors, especially those who are new to the game, prefer to buy shares in 'sexy' stocks with a good story, even if those businesses lose money. And in their study titled Who Falls Prey to the Wolf of Wall Street?' Leuz et. al. found that it is 'quite common' for investors to lose money by buying into 'pump and dump' schemes.

In contrast to all that, I prefer to spend time on companies like TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Even if the shares are fully valued today, most capitalists would recognize its profits as the demonstration of steady value generation. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, unless its owners have an endless appetite for subsidizing the customer, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else breathe its last breath.

How Fast Is TerraVest Industries Growing?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS). Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. Impressively, TerraVest Industries has grown EPS by 19% per year, compound, in the last three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away winners.

I like to see top-line growth as an indication that growth is sustainable, and I look for a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin to point to a competitive moat (though some companies with low margins also have moats). TerraVest Industries shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 8.7% to 12%, and revenue is growing. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in my book.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

TerraVest Industries isn't a huge company, given its market capitalization of CA$225m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are TerraVest Industries Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like that fresh smell in the air when the rains are coming, insider buying fills me with optimistic anticipation. Because oftentimes, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

We do note that, in the last year, insiders sold -CA$165.5k worth of shares. But that's far less than the CA$1.3m insiders spend purchasing stock. This makes me even more interested in TerraVest Industries because it suggests that those who understand the company best, are optimistic. We also note that it was the Executive Chairman & Interim CFO, Charles Pellerin, who made the biggest single acquisition, paying CA$610k for shares at about CA$6.10 each.

The good news, alongside the insider buying, for TerraVest Industries bulls is that insiders (collectively) have a meaningful investment in the stock. Indeed, they hold CA$62m worth of its stock. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. That amounts to 28% of the company, demonstrating a degree of high-level alignment with shareholders.