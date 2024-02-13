Terre Haute Board of Works OKs specs, agreements, road closures

Feb. 12—Terre Haute's Board of Public Works and Safety approved a number of measures allowing the city to proceed with planned work, and it OK's several requests for temporary street closures.

Bradley Utz, construction director for the city's asset management department, made his annual request for approval of specifications for repair of sidewalks, curbs and other concrete flatwork, as well as maintenance of building handicap ramps meeting the Americans with Disabilities Act requirements.

Areas needing repairs are reported upon by citizen complaints. A two-man team inspects and rates them on a scale of one (good condition) to five (worst condition). Areas with rankings of five are addressed first, with nearby threes and fours also repaired to cut down on travel expenses.

Utz's annual budget for this service is $500,000.

The Board also approved Utz's specifications for sand, stone and gravel for suppliers providing the street department with those necessities, as well as specifications for ready-mix concretes of different strengths.

It also approved an annual agreement for standby emergency medical services equipment and personnel to be present at special events and amended an agreement with Michael R. Waldbieser Engineering and Consulting to improve the work flow within City Hall during its renovation.

The board also OK'd allowing waste-high power supply boxes that usually hang from utility poles to be placed on the ground near poles in order to extend the life of the poles.

The board also accepted a settlement from Arbor Professional Solutions for $497.

Among the special events granted temporary road closures was the Indiana Percussion Association State Finals at the Hulman Center, which is expected to draw 5,000 participants and spectators and will close Eagle Street from North Eight Street to Chestnut Streets. Closure will be April 6 from 6 a.m. to midnight.

St. Joseph Parish Church will use St. Joseph Lane as a one-way drive during its fish fry on March 22 from 3 to 8 p.m. and will close South Fifth Street from Ohio to Walnut streets on May 18 from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. for an annual International Evening.

The Missouri Valley Conference Track Event at the Gibson Track and Field complex will close a number of streets from May 9 at 6 a.m. until noon on May 13. Those effected are North First Street from Cherry to Sycamore Streets, Mulberry Street from North Water to North First, Eagle Street from North Water to North Second, Chestnut from North First to North Second, and North Water Street from Cherry to Eagle.

A fraternity's annual fire truck pull benefiting the Special Olympics will close North Seventh Street from Elm to Locust on April 5 from 4 to 7 p.m.

