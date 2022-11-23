Terre Haute cop resigns, pleads guilty

Nov. 22—Terre Haute police officer Trevor Singer pleaded guilty Tuesday to two counts of battery and one count of public nudity in connection with incidents that occurred July 30 near two Terre Haute bars.

Singer also resigned from the police department Tuesday morning, according to Shawn Keen, city police chief.

Singer, 25, appeared in Terre Haute City Court on Tuesday morning, according to a news release from Vigo County Prosecutor Terry Modesitt.

Singer pleaded guilty to two counts of battery, a Class B misdemeanor, and one count of public nudity, a Class C misdemeanor.

He was sentenced to 420 days of formal probation, the maximum.

Terms of probation include Singer completing any recommended alcohol and drug treatment and being subject to random drug screens. Also, he will have a Fourth Amendment search and seizure waiver in place during his probation.

On July 30, Terre Haute police dispatch received a report of a battery that had occurred outside the Poplar Pub. The dispatch indicated the suspect was Singer, an off-duty Terre Haute police officer.

"The report noted Mr. Singer did appear in an intoxicated state and he had grabbed the heads of two females at two locations and pulled their faces to him and kissed them," Modesitt wrote.

"He was also accused of rubbing up and down the leg of one of the women" while en route from the Copper Bar to the Poplar Pub.

"It was also reported that he exposed his genitals while in the parking area" at Polar Pub.

Terre Haute police responded and, after a brief on-site investigation, contacted the Vigo County Prosecutor's Office.

Indiana State Police then conducted an investigation to avoid the appearance of any conflict of interest.

Indiana State Police Master Trooper Ryan Winters was assigned the case and conducted a full investigation, which involved interviews, surveillance camera recordings, body camera recordings, witness interviews and additional digital data.

The case file was submitted to the Vigo County Prosecutor's Office for review.

After reviewing the case, both victims were consulted, according to the news release from the prosecutor. After a discussion of the case, the law, and possible resolutions, both indicated their preference in resolving the case with this agreement.

"We recognize that a lengthy prosecution of a case can have a lasting impact on a victim of this type of crime. And the process can cause additional trauma. In working closely with both women, they agreed with this resolution to provide prompt closure," Modesitt wrote.

"I would also like to recognize the professionalism shown by the Terre Haute officers that initially responded to the call and by Master Trooper Winters for his in-depth investigation," Modesitt said.

Modesitt further stated that "police officers are subject to the same laws they are sworn to enforce. I commend the two women who reported this incident and followed through with this investigation to lead us to the conclusion today — Trevor Singer was charged, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to three crimes."

When the incident occurred July 30, Singer was placed on immediate relief of duty at the scene, removing any police authority, Chief Keen said in a statement. A supervisor later retrieved Singer's departmental firearm and credentials.

The Terre Haute Police Merit Commission was notified of Singer's status. Singer has remained on relief of duty since the night of the incident. Keen said Indiana Law Enforcement Training Board also will be notified of the case, as is required by Indiana Code.

"The conduct that constitutes these criminal acts is contrary to our core values," Keen wrote. "Whether on- or off-duty, we as police officers are expected to behave in a manner that is consistent with the public's trust in us. The victims in this case rightfully had such an expectation that was betrayed. There is no excuse or defense to this type of behavior, and those that engage in it have no place in law enforcement."

