Terre Haute federal prisoner gets additional 27 months

Jul. 20—A federal prisoner at the Terre Haute Federal Correctional Complex has been sentenced to more than two additional years after being found with a shank, or improvised knife, according to federal prosecutors.

David Piparo, 62, of New York, has been sentenced to an additional 27 months.

Piparo in 2012 was convicted of three commercial robberies and using a firearm during a crime of violence. He was sentenced to 22 years by a federal judge in the Southern District of New York. He has been serving his sentence at Terre Haute FCC since 2021.

On Nov. 27, 2021, an officer was conducting random searches of inmates as part of the prison's effort to control contraband, the government said.

Piparo was exiting the recreation yard when he was asked to submit to a pat-down. During that search, the officer found a piece of green plastic, about 6.5 inches long with a sharpened point.

U.S. District Court Judge James R. Sweeney issued sentence. Assistant U.S. Attorneys James Warden and Jayson McGrath prosecuted.