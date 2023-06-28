Terre Haute firefighter arrested and faces charges involving child sex crimes

Jun. 28—A Terre Haute firefighter was arrested Tuesday and faces charges involving child sex crimes.

Shad Stanifer, 33, a Terre Haute city firefighter, faces charges that include two counts of sexual misconduct with a minor, one count of child solicitation, one count of vicarious sexual gratification and one count of possession of child pornography, according to probable cause information.

According to Bill Berry, Terre Haute fire chief, the fire department is aware of the arrest and pending charges against Stanifer.

"Pursuant to Indiana Code and Department policy, this matter will be immediately turned over to the Terre Haute Fire Department Merit Board for findings regarding Firefighter Stanifer's ongoing status with the Terre Haute Fire Department. Additional information will be forthcoming as it becomes available," Berry stated in a news release.

Earlier this month, the victim's mother reported to police that her 14-year-old daughter told them Stanifer had touched her inappropriately and sent her sexually explicit text messages, according to court documents.

The two exchanged sexually explicit text messages and photos, the documents show.

A warrant was issued for Stanifer's arrest.

His next court appearance in Vigo Superior Court Div. 1 is set for Aug. 18.

Bond was set at $75,000 with no 10% allowed.