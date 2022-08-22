Terre Haute man accused of dealing LSD, marijuana

Aug. 22—A Terre Haute man faces drug charges after a traffic stop by Indiana State Police on Saturday in Sullivan.

Jakob D. Carlson, 21, was booked on charges of dealing a narcotic drug, dealing marijuana, possession of a narcotic drug and possession of marijuana.

ISP said Carlson was pulled over about 4:15 p.m. Saturday on Section Street in Sullivan for speeding. A subsequent probable cause search of the vehicle resulted in troopers finding 20 grams of marijuana, 71 LSD dosage squares and more than $2,000 cash, police said.