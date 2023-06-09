Terre Haute man accused of DWI while transporting children

Jun. 9—A Terre man faces DWI and neglect charges after state police say he was stopped about 5 p.m. Thursday near Ninth Street and First Avenue.

Ricky R. Combs Jr., 33, faces preliminary charges of:

* Driving while intoxicated with a passenger less than 18, Class 6 felony;

* Neglect of a dependent, Class 6 felony;

* Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (prior conviction), Class 6 felony;

* Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, Class A misdemeanor.

Indiana State Police at Putnamville said a trooper stopped Combs' vehicle for expired plates and an equipment violation.

The trooper reported signs of impairment, and Combs was administered several field sobriety tests in which he failed, ISP said in a news release. He then submitted to a certified chemical test that showed a blood alcohol content of .12%.

Combs was arrested and taken to Vigo County Jail.

His 4-year-old and 9-year-old children were the vehicle. The Vigo County Department of Child Services was contacted in reference to the welfare of the children, and they were released to a family member.