Terre Haute man arrested in connection with altercation involving gunfire

Dec. 11—A Terre Haute man has been arrested and faces multiple charges in connection with a fight last week during which at least one gunshot was fired.

On Saturday, Sean N. Rutherford, 24, of Terre Haute was booked charges of violent felon in possession of a firearm, possession of firearm by domestic batterer, resisting law enforcement and reckless driving, according to the Terre Haute Police Department.

Around 5 p.m. Dec. 5, Terre Haute police responded to a report of an altercation and at least one gunshot fired at North 14th Street and Fort Harrison Road.

When police arrived, all individuals involved had fled.

Shortly after the initial call, police were contacted by an individual who found damage to their vehicle possibly caused by a bullet. The vehicle in question had been driving in the area of the incident.

Detectives were able to locate surveillance video of the incident, individuals involved and vehicles involved.

On Saturday, police located a possible suspect vehicle and attempted a traffic stop.

The vehicle fled from officers and a brief vehicle pursuit ensued until the suspect lost control on wet roads and went into an open field near South 13th Street and Lockport Road, police said.

All occupants were taken into custody without further incident.

A witness to the pursuit informed police dispatch that the occupants of the vehicle had thrown a handgun from the vehicle during the chase, and it was recovered, police said.