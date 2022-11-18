Terre Haute man arrested in connection with 1987 assault

Nov. 17—Indiana State Police have arrested a Terre Haute man for a 1987 sexual assault.

In September, Rhode Island State Police contacted the Indiana State Police and requested a DNA sample from a possible suspect of an alleged child molestation and sexual assault case that occurred in April 1987, in Exeter, Rhode Island. Frank J. Theis, 66, of Terre Haute was being investigated as a possible suspect and was the individual in which a DNA sample was requested.

Through a covert operation, Indiana State Police detectives with the Special Investigation Section were able to obtain samples of Theis' DNA and turn it over to the Rhode Island State Police for analysis, according to Indiana State Police.

Upon completion of the DNA analysis, it was confirmed by the Forensic Service Unit, with the Rhode Island Department of Health lab, that the DNA of the suspect matched Theis' DNA. Troopers from the Putnamville State Police Post took Theis into custody on Oct. 19, on an active warrant out of Rhode Island for two counts of first-degree child molestation and one count first degree sexual assault.

Theis was transported to the Vigo County Jail without incident. Theis was extricated back to Rhode Island on Nov. 15 to face criminal charges.