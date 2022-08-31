Terre Haute man arrested for possession of child pornography

Aug. 31—A Terre Haute man was arrested Tuesday for possession of child pornography, according to the Indiana State Police.

The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force arrested David E. Pasko Jr., 18, after a tip from the national Center for Missing and Exploited Children was received. His charges include child exploitation, a Level 4 felony, and five counts of possession of child pornography, a Level 5 felony.

An investigation into Pasko began in June 2022, resulting in a search warrant obtained by Vigo County Division 6 Court. Based on preliminary findings of the warrant, Pasko was interviewed and taken into custody, ISP said. He is being held in the Vigo County Jail.

ISP is asking that any information related to crimes again children be reported to their local law enforcement agency or visit https://www.missingkids.org/home to submit a tip online.