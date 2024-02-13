Terre Haute man arrested after standoff

Feb. 12—A Terre Haute man was arrested after a domestic incident and standoff early Monday morning.

Dale L. Evans, 46, was booked into Vigo County Jail on charges of criminal confinement and resisting law enforcement.

City police said they responded about 5:20 a.m. to a home in the 1200 block of North Sixth Street on reports a domestic dispute.

Initial investigation showed a male was armed with a knife and holding his wife inside. Further, he was asking law enforcement to end his life, police said.

The THPD special response team and negotiators responded. Following several hours of negotiation, Evans was apprehended without further incident, police said.