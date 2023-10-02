Terre Haute man charged with burglary

Oct. 2—Terre Haute police officers responding to a residential alarm located a burglary suspect in a nearby alley-way on Sunday afternoon, the department reported.

Officers were on the 1500 block of 4th Avenue investigating an alarm at 1:32 p.m. and determined that a burglary had occurred. They then encountered a man in an alley with multiple tools commonly used to burglarize residences and stolen property from the victim's residence.

The man provided officers a false name.

Christopher S. Conder, 40, of Terre Haute was charged with burglary, false reporting/informing and disorderly conduct.