Terre Haute man charged with child solicitation in Parke County

Feb. 21—A Terre Haute man has been charged with child solicitation after police say he went to a Rockville park believing he was meeting with a 12-year-old.

Actually, Rockville police say, he had been on a fake social media account set up by a citizen-run predator-catching group.

Harry Pumphrey of Terre Haute has been charged with child solicitation, a Level 4 felony, and possession of child pornography, a Level 6 felony. He appeared in Parke Circuit Court Monday, where the court entered a plea of not guilty and bond was set at $35,000, 10% applies.

Saturday afternoon, officers from the Rockville Police Department were called to Beechwood Park by an organization called Predator Hunters of Indiana (PHI), which said it was at the park following a social media conversation between a 50-year-old man and a "12-year-old girl" on a social media account the group had created.

Two representatives of the Predator Hunters met the on-duty officer and deputies from the Parke County Sheriff's Office and stated that the male had initiated contact with the fake social media profile and had arranged an in-person meeting at the park, according to a Rockville police Facebook post.

The representatives provided law enforcement with electronic files that detailed the conversation between the suspect and the fake profile. Officers were able to speak with the suspect and question him after he was read his Miranda rights, police said.

The suspect told authorities he was there to meet who he believed to be a 12-year-old girl.

The representatives from the Predators group also stated that prior to the arrival of law enforcement, the suspect had told them that he was in possession of child pornography.

Officers were later able to secure search warrants for the suspects home, vehicle and cell phone. A large amount of child pornography was located, police said.

Pumphrey was booked into Parke County Jail. Rockville police were assisted by the Parke County Sheriff's Office, Vigo County Sheriff's Office and the Parke County Prosecutor's Office.