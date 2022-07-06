Terre Haute man charged after shots fired into home

Jul. 6—A Terre Haute man faces charges including burglary while armed with a deadly weapon and intimidation using a deadly weapon after firing shots into a home early Sunday, according to city police.

About 5:45 a.m., Terre Haute police responded to the area of Blakely and Wabash avenues in reference to shots fired. Upon arrival, police learned the victim's father had fired multiple rounds into the victim's home (into an entry door and a bedroom window).

The suspect then fired multiple shots into a vehicle parked on the victim's property.

The suspect, John Lyman, 49, of Terre Haute, had fled prior to officers' arrival, police said.

THPD detectives were contacted. Several hours later, Lyman was taken into custody without incident.

Lyman appeared in Vigo Superior Court 1 on Tuesday. He has been charged with burglary while armed with a deadly weapon, a Level 2 felony; burglary of a dwelling, a Level 4 felony; criminal recklessness, a Level 5 felony; two counts of intimidation, a Level 5 felony; and intimidation, a Level 6 felony.

He was released to pretrial services Level 1 supervision with conditions. A review of conditions of release is slated for Thursday. He is scheduled for a jury trial Jan. 3, 2023.