Terre Haute man convicted of murder

Mar. 9—A Vigo County jury early Thursday convicted a Terre Haute man of murder in the December 2020 fatal shooting of his girlfriend.

Steven W. Rickard, 35, is to be sentenced at 2 p.m. April 10 in Vigo Superior Court III, Judge Sarah Mullican presiding. Charges include murder, pointing a firearm at another and possession of methamphetamine.

Killed was Kristen Gregg, 27, of Terre Haute.

Rickard reportedly told police several versions of the events, including that he was cleaning the gun or that it went off while showing it to someone in an effort to sell it.

The shooting occurred Dec. 12, 2020, in Rickard's home at 1434 Grand Ave.

Gregg was pronounced dead of a gunshot wound to the chest at Union Hospital.