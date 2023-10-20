Terre Haute man convicted of murder in 2020 stabbing

Oct. 20—A Terre Haute man was convicted Friday by a Vigo County jury on murder and battery charges in connection with a stabbing death on Jan. 1, 2020.

Justin C. Gasaway, 36, was found guilty of murder, as well as battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, said Rob Roberts, chief deputy prosecutor.

The jury trial began Tuesday and presentation of evidence concluded Thursday. Closing arguments and jury instructions were Friday morning; the case went to the jury about 11:45 a.m.

The jury of six women and six men returned the verdicts shortly after 3 p.m.

Gasaway then admitted to habitual offender status, according to the prosecutor's office.

Sentencing is set for Dec. 20 in Vigo Superior Court Division 5.

Tribune-Star files indicate Gasaway was arrested by police investigating the stabbing death of Bryan J. Owen, 61, a homeless man who was found at the 233 S. Ninth St. residence that Gasaway shared with his mother.

Gasaway reportedly told police Owen had been on his porch at least 20 minutes prior to police arriving, and that another person had tried to perform CPR on Owen before paramedic arrived.

Gasaway said Owen had been found sleeping on the porch on multiple occasions.

Owen was pronounced dead at a local hospital, where doctors found a stab wound in his back between the spine and left shoulder blade, police said in probable cause affidavit.