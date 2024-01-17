Terre Haute man dies in crash on I-70 in Illinois

Jan. 16—A Terre Haute man died in a two-vehicle crash shortly after 7:10 a.m. Tuesday on Interstate 70 westbound near Marshall, Illinois.

Dead is Benjamin Myers, 26.

Illinois State Police said preliminary information indicates Myers was driving a Toyota truck west in the right lane on Interstate 70 near milepost 147 in Clark County.

Westbound in the left lane was a semitrailer driven by Muktar Hirsi, 36, of Westerville, Ohio.

Police said Myers lost control and spun out of control to the right, striking the guard rail. His vehicle re-entered the westbound lanes and slid into the left lane, where it was struck by the semi.

Both vehicles left the roadway to the left and entered the median, then re-entered the westbound lanes and came to rest.

Myers was pronounced dead on scene. Neither the semi driver nor a passenger in the semi reported injuries.

Westbound lanes were closed during the crash investigation with traffic being routed off I-70 westbound to U.S. 40 at exit 154. Westbound lanes opened about 2:20 p.m.