Terre Haute man faces charges of child molesting, sexual misconduct

Feb. 16—A Terre Haute man has been arrested and faces charges of child molesting and sexual misconduct with a minor, according to the Vigo County Sheriff's Office.

Ethan Rubinacci, 23, of Terre Haute was arrested Thursday after an investigation and faces the following charges:

—Two counts child molesting, level 1 felony.

—Two counts of sexual misconduct with a minor, level 5 felony.

—Six counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, level 6 felony.

—Two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, class A misdemeanor.

—Eight counts of furnishing alcohol to a minor.

—Four counts of dissemination of matter harmful to minors.

In recent weeks, the Vigo County Sheriff's Office received reports of various child-related crimes and conducted an investigation, according to a news release.

A judge found probable cause for Rubinacci's arrest.

The matter is set for an initial hearing Wednesday in Vigo Superior Court Division 1.

Bond was set at $150,000, cash only.

Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue