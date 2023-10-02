Terre Haute man faces charges for allegedly "aimlessly" firing two guns on N. 13 1/2 Street

Oct. 2—A Terre Haute man who allegedly aimlessly fired gunshots while walking down North 13 1/2 Street Sunday was jailed.

Thai A. Leonard, 36, faces charges of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and intimidation with a deadly weapon, according to Terre Haute police.

At 4:57 p.m. Sunday, Terre Haute police responded to the 2800 block of North 13th 1/2 Street for the report of an individual walking down the street and aimlessly firing rounds from two handguns.

Upon officers arrival, they determined that the suspect had returned to his residence .

Officers quickly set up a perimeter around the residence and the suspect soon exited but failed to follow officers orders.

Police used a Taser, which was effective, and the suspect was taken into custody, THPD said. Leonard was found to be in possession of multiple firearms, according to police.

No injuries were reported.