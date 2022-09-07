Terre Haute man faces homicide charge in death of mother

Sep. 7—A Terre Haute man faces murder and other charges after the death of his mother.

Kevin Stevenson, 55, is held in Vigo County jail on charges of murder, aggravated battery and domestic battery. Bond is set at $250,000 cash only.

Vigo County Sheriff's deputies were called Aug. 19 to a residence in the 3900 block of Sandlewood and were told by Bob Stevenson that Etta Stevenson, his wife, had been pushed down by his son, Kevin. She had been taken by ambulance to Union Hospital's emergency department.

Kevin was still present and, when asked, told a deputy "mom hit me " and "mom came at me," according to a probable cause affidavit. He declined to say more. Deputies noted he was heavily intoxicated.

A deputy spoke with a Etta Stevenson, 83, at the hospital, and she told him she and Kevin had been arguing and Kevin had pushed her down. Medical staff told police she had an injury to the back right of her head and was developing a "goose egg sized bump."

Investigators would later learn that Etta Stevenson's injuries included an unstable fracture and a dissection of a vertebral artery, according to the affidavit.

Deputies arrested Kevin Stevenson and took him to Union Hospital for medical clearance before taking him to Vigo County Jail.

On Aug. 31, investigators were told Etta Stevenson had been treated at IU Methodist in Indianapolis and was now in hospice care and likely to pass. She died about 3:55 a.m. Sept. 2.

An autopsy was conducted the afternoon of Sept. 2 at Regional Hospital by Dr. Roland Kohr, a pathologist. Manner of death was determined to be homicide and cause of death was complications from the fracture.

Authorities then obtained a warrant on the murder charge.

Stevenson is next due in Vigo Superior Court 6 on Sept. 14, according to online court records. A public defender is to be appointed.

