Terre Haute man faces OWI, vehicle theft charges after stop in Oaktown

Sep. 1—A Terre Haute man faces charges of driving while impaired and vehicle theft after a Thursday afternoon stop in Oaktown.

Indiana State Police said they stopped Markus D. Arthur, 44, on Old U.S. 41 near Oaktown around 3:45 p.m. after Knox County Dispatch reported a white GMC truck owned by M & K Construction had been stolen from a gas station in Terre Haute.

The truck was reported traveling south on Old U.S. 41 from Moody Road near Oaktown.

Police observed the vehicle turn into Oaktown at Old 41 and stopped the driver at School Street at Three Street.

During the stop, Arthur displayed signs of impairment and later failed field sobriety tests, according to an ISP news release. Further investigation revealed Arthur had a BAC of .04% and was under the influence of cannabinoids, amphetamine and methamphetamine, ISP said.

Arthur was arrested and taken to the Knox County Jail.

Arthur faces charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony; theft of a vehicle, a Level 6 felony; and driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor.