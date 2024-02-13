Terre Haute man gets 10 years prison, 10 years probation for shooting at police

Feb. 12—A Terre Haute man was sentenced Monday to a total of 20 years for a 2021 incident that included him shooting at police officers.

Manyari Anthony recently admitted to the allegations and entered a plea agreement, according to the Vigo County Prosecutor's Office. He pleaded guilty to charges of attempted aggravated battery, criminal recklessness, resisting law enforcement and to an unrelated robbery charge.

Per the agreement, he was sentenced in Vigo Superior Court 3, Judge Sarah Mullican presiding, to a 10-year prison term followed by 10 years of supervised probation.

On May 14, 2021, then 17-year-old Anthony was arrested after firing shots at Terre Haute police officers from a fleeing car being driven by then 25-year-old Damon White, prosecutors said. White previously received a 28-year sentence.

Because of the of the seriousness of the incident and the danger to officers, the prosecutor's office filed charges that placed Anthony in adult court.

A February 2023 jury trial ended in a mistrial when the jury could not reach unanimous verdicts on charges of attempted murder, attempted aggravated battery and criminal recklessness.

"Anyone that shoots at our law enforcement officers will be aggressively prosecuted," Prosecutor Terry Modesitt said in a statement posted to social media. "The multi-decade sentences for White and Anthony, and in other recent similar cases, are certainly warranted for such violent crimes."

Regarding Anthony, Modesitt said, "...While Anthony deserves to go and will be going to prison for multiple years, he will also have another 10 years hanging over his head once he is released. It will be up to him to decide if those years are served in the community or back behind bars."