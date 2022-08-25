Terre Haute man gets 11 years in federal prison

Aug. 25—A Terre Haute man has been sentenced to 135 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

Shane Theisz, 44, Theisz was on state probation on July 28, 2021, when Vigo County Drug Task Force officers conducted a search of his Terre Haute residence, according to federal prosecutors.

During the search, officers found 141 grams of methamphetamine, a digital scale, plastic baggies, $7,195 cash and two handguns — a loaded .40 caliber and a 9mm. The .40 caliber had been reported stolen.

Theisz was arrested and taken to Vigo County Jail, where the government said he admitted that the methamphetamine belonged to him and was the amount he normally obtained from his source.

Theisz has a criminal history that spans more than 13 years and involves a prior felony conviction for dealing methamphetamine in Vigo County, as well as two domestic battery misdemeanors, one in which he threatened to kill a woman, the government said.

Sentence was imposed by U.S. District Judge James R. Sweeney II. The DEA investigated with the assistance of the Terre Haute Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Abhishek S. Kambli prosecuted.

Zachary A. Myers, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana, and Michael Gannon, assistant special agent in charge of the DEA's Indianapolis office, announced the sentencing Thursday.