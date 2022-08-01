Terre Haute man gets 12 years federal time for meth dealing

Aug. 1—Adam Moore, 39, of Terre Haute, has been sentenced to twelve years in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, the federal government said Monday.

Prosecutors said Vigo County Drug Task Force officers on July 28, 2021, searched a residence where Moore was present. Officers found Moore in possession of over 100 grams of methamphetamine. Further investigation led officers to a camper belonging to Moore, where officers seized more than 200 grams of methamphetamine and $10,690 in cash.

Moore had previously been convicted of multiple felony offenses, including a 2011 conviction in Vigo County for dealing in methamphetamine.

The Terre Haute Police Department investigated, with the Drug Enforcement Administration assisting. Sentence was imposed by U.S. District Judge Jane Magnus-Stinson. Assistant U.S. Attorney Abhishek S. Kambli prosecuted.

Zachary Myers, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana and THPD Chief Shawn Keen announced the sentence.