Terre Haute man gets 17 years for federal meth crime

Jul. 27—Cameron Aue, 38, of Terre Haute, Indiana, was sentenced Wednesday to 17 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. He also must serve five years of supervised release after his imprisonment.

Prosecutors say that in July 2022, the Drug Enforcement Administration and Vigo County Drug Task Force were investigating Aue for selling methamphetamine in the Terre Haute area

On July 26, 2020, DEA and VCDTF learned Aue would be traveling to Indianapolis to purchase drugs for resale. Aue was arrested that evening when he returned to his apartment.

Aue granted officers permission to search his vehicle. During the search, officers located a backpack, which Aue admitted owning. Authorities said the backpack contained 245 grams of methamphetamine and $1,000 in U.S. currency. Aue also reportedly admitted to purchasing the methamphetamine in Indianapolis with the intent to re-sell it to individuals in Terre Haute.

Sentence was imposed by U.S. District Judge Jane Magnus-Stinson.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jayson McGrath prosecuted the case.

Zachary Myers, U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Indiana, announced the sentence. He was joined by Michael Gannon, assistant special agent in Charge of the DEA's Indianapolis field office, and the Vigo County Drug Task Force.