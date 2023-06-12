Terre Haute man gets 40 years in mother's death

Jun. 12—A Terre Haute man accused of the murder of his mother in May 2021 was sentenced Monday in Vigo County Superior Court to 40 years in prison as the result of a plea agreement.

Michael Charles Wilson, 42, pleaded guilty but mentally ill to a charge of burglary with serious bodily injury, a Class 1 felony. Charges of murder and auto theft were dismissed.

Wilson will receive credit for time served of 1,003 days.

Should he complete all substance abuse and mental health treatment and take all medications as directed, the state will not object to his petitioning for placement in community corrections — but only if such a petition comes within no more than 5 years before the end of his sentence

The conviction qualifies Wilson as a serious violent felon. He must provide a DNA sample, and he loses any rights to possess a firearm. He is subject to a no-contact order with three people involved in the case for the duration of his sentence.

Judge Sarah Mullican issued sentence in Vigo Superior Court 3.

Prosecutor Terry Modesitt said, "While there is no dispute that the defendant was mentally ill at the time of this crime, he was deemed to understand right from wrong at the time he committed these acts. Therefore, Indiana law still holds him accountable.

"The court and the family of Gayle Wilson agreed that this 40-year prison sentence was a fair resolution balancing the mental illness component, community safety and bringing closure for the family to this horrible event," Modesitt said in an emailed statement.

Gayle Wilson was found dead in her bedroom May 27, 2021, by a relative who became worried after not hearing from the 72-year-old woman since the day before.

Police were called to the residence in the 770 block of South Carlisle Street and found bloody garden shears on the floor near Wilson's body. The woman had multiple injuries to her neck.

A neighbor told police she saw Michael Wilson outside the house during parts of the past two days, and he was behaving oddly.

In an earlier incident, his mother had told police Michael Wilson had "severe mental health issues and was currently not taking his medication."

Michael Wilson quickly became a person of interest, and information was released to the public in an attempt to find him. He was soon located in Owen County.

