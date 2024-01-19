Terre Haute man gets 6-year term for child molestation

Jan. 18—A Terre Haute man was sentenced Wednesday to a total of six years for child molesting.

Eric E. Dickens, 44, is to serve four years in state prison, followed by two years in-home detention through Vigo County Community Corrections. He receives a total time-served and good-time credit of 399 days.

Dickens was sentenced in Vigo County Superior Court 1, Judge Charles D. Johnson presiding.

He pleaded guilty in October 2023 to one count of child molesting/fondling or touch with a child under 14 as a Level 4 felony. In return, a second count of the same charge was dismissed.

There were no agreements as to sentence other than total possible sentence would be capped at eight years, according to court records available online.

Dickens waives his right to appeal, acknowledges his status as a serious violent felon and must comply with all requirements for Indiana sex offenders. He is to have no contact with the victim.