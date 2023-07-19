Terre Haute man gets 8 years home detention in shooting case

Jul. 19—A Terre Haute man was sentenced Tuesday to eight years in home detention in a shooting incident.

Prosecutors said John Lyman about 5:30 a.m. on July 3, 2022, went to the home of his son and shot repeatedly from an assault-style rifle into the house and an unoccupied vehicle. He was under the influence of alcohol and Xanax, they said.

Lyman was reportedly angry with his his son for not answering a phone call and not responding to a text message about an hour earlier.

Lyman, 50, pleaded guilty to burglary as a Level 4 felony, criminal recklessness as a Level 5 felony and intimidation as Level 6 felony. Under the terms of a plea agreement, prosecutors said in a news release, he could receive a sentence between two and 12 years.

Vigo County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Rob Roberts sought 12 years in prison and noted Vigo County Community Corrections found Lyman not appropriate for home detention or work release based on the nature of the current charges while using a firearm. Two victims in the case also made impact statements and asked for a prison term, prosecutors said.

Defense attorney Rowdy Williams asked Lyman be given credit for time served on electronic monitoring since his release from jail on July 5, 2022, and that any additional sentence be served on probation.

Judge Charles Johnson in Vigo Superior Court 1 said he found the fact that the defendant had not had any criminal convictions since 2006 and that he is the caretaker of his mother and his imprisonment would result in an undue hardship on her to be mitigating circumstances, prosecutors wrote.

The judge also noted that the emotional impact of the crime on the victims was an aggravating circumstance.

Johnson sentenced the defendant to a 12-year sentence, with eight years to be served on home detention and four years to be served on probation.

"Our priority has been and continues to be prosecution of gun-related and violent crimes," Prosecutor Terry Modesitt said in the news release.

"We will continue to aggressively prosecute these crimes with the intent that violent offenders spend time in prison."