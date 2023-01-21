Terre Haute man jailed after alleged vehicle theft with infant inside

Jan. 20—A Terre Haute man was arrested after police say he stole a vehicle with an infant inside Thursday evening.

Trey Blaine, 26, faces a charge of vehicle theft and remains in Vigo County Jail.

About 8 p.m. Thursday, Terre Haute police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle at a gas station located at 1560 N. 25th St. and were told that an infant was inside the vehicle.

Police immediately began checking the area and soon located the stolen vehicle. The child was still in the vehicle and was safe, according to a THPD Facebook post.

After reviewing video footage and receiving tips, officers identified and, with the help of an Indiana State Police trooper, located a suspect.

Police said Blaine was arrested without further incident.

