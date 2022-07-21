Terre Haute man sentenced to 15 years in federal prison

Jul. 21—A Terre Haute man has been sentenced to more than 15 years in federal prison.

Matthew Beeler, 32, was sentenced to 183 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, authorities announced Thursday.

According to court documents, on Nov. 7, 2020, the Terre Haute Police Department and medics responded to a report of a possible heroin overdose of several persons in a Terre Haute residence.

Beeler and another individual were found unresponsive prompting medics to administer Narcan. Medics found a large plastic bag containing methamphetamine underneath Beeler's body while trying to revive him.

While searching for other overdose victims, officers found several firearms, multiple rounds of ammunition and additional methamphetamine, located in plain view in Beeler's bedroom.

Beeler had approximately 2,658 grams of methamphetamine in the residence. The drugs, guns, ammunition, digital scales, and packaging materials were all seized following the execution of a search warrant. All items were present in the home, left unsecured and accessible to children living in the home, putting them at substantial risk, according to police.

The sentence was imposed by U.S. District Judge James R. Sweeney II. As part of the sentence, Sweeney ordered that Beeler be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for five years following his release from federal prison.