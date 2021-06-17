Terre Haute man's conviction brings 8 years

Jun. 17—A Terre Haute man was sentenced to eight years in prison on a firearms possession conviction connected to a November 2019 shooting death on Heritage Drive.

Durend Randall, 37, was also given a concurrent one-year sentence for misdemeanor resisting law enforcement in a sentencing hearing Wednesday morning in Vigo Superior Court 1.

Judge John Roach designated a mental health placement with purposeful incarceration for Randall, and noted a sentence modification could be considered after Randall serves four years and successfully completes purposeful incarceration.

Randall was acquitted by a jury in the shooting death of 26-year-old Evan Pershing at Randall's home. The jury heard testimony that Pershing had displayed a firearm during a gathering. At some point, Randall's younger brother was shot, and Randall struggled with Pershing for control of the firearm. Randall admitted to shooting Pershing multiple times with the firearm.

However, the jury did find Randall guilty of misdemeanor resisting law enforcement in connection with the struggle that occurred after a SWAT team entered Randall's home and attempted to take Randall into custody.

That guilty verdict prompted a second phase of the trial with the jury finding Randall's 2017 conviction on a robbery charge made him ineligible to possess a firearm. The jury found Randall guilty of being a serious violent felon in possession of a firearm, a Level 4 felony.

Randall faced a potential sentence of two to 12 years in prison. Deputy prosecutor Sabrina Haney requested an 11-year prison sentence.

Defense attorney Kristin Szczerbik requested Randall's placement in a dual diagnosis program to deal with his mental health and addiction issues.

