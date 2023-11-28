Terre Haute mayor-elect names his choice for fire chief

Nov. 27—Darrick Scott will be the next chief of the Terre Haute Fire Department effective Jan. 1, Terre Haute Mayor-elect Brandon Sakbun announced Monday.

Scott is currently chief of the Sugar Creek Fire Department in West Terre Haute, where he started working at in 1988. He also joined Terre Haute's fire department in 1991. Scott said he plans to continue to work at his neighborhood Sugar Creek department in addition to leading THFD.

"At this time, I'm going to stick with it," he said. "I have a great management team over there. I feel confident that I can do both jobs. Most firefighters have a part-time job, and (Sugar Creek's) been my base since 1988. ... I hope to be able to serve both communities."

Earlier this year, Scott received the John Osterloo Award from the Breakfast Optimist Club as its 2023 Firefighter of the Year.

"We're a team sport here — I didn't get it myself," he said. "I'm honored, but I have a whole team behind me."

As part of the Terre Haute application process, everyone seeking a department head's position in the Sakbun administration was required to write about their vision of the job and the future.

"My essay said, of course, I need to look at the budget and do an absolute fact-based budget analysis, so I can say this is a budget-based program," Scott said. "I want to grow our department. I want to make sure we're diverse, that we're top-notch in our training and that we provide the best services to the people of Terre Haute."

He added, "The solid foundation is the men and women of this department, and I guarantee you there will be very little change in the services they provide now, maybe a little better."

Scott, currently a captain with the Terre Haute department, was informed of his coming promotion at 10:30 Monday, and hadn't even contacted everyone in his family with the news before it had already proliferated on social media.

He said he was overwhelmed by the number and tenor of congratulatory calls from his colleagues and mentors.

"I don't want to get emotional, but it's been very humbling to hear the men and women from the department say 'Congratulations,' he said. "All the mentors in my life, I've heard from great mentors that called me and congratulated me."

Scott, 55, called his new position "the final chapter of a good book. It's my final chapter as far as opening a page and looking at this as being the last chapter of my career. ... I spoke at the last recruits' class, and I told them that I'm absolutely jealous of them because their career is at the dawn, and my career is at the sunset."

Scott credited his joining in the U.S. Navy as a teenager for providing a "stern foundation" for his career and his time as a Vigo County Councilman from 2002-2010 for making him well-rounded, particularly in terms of looking at a budget.

Sakbun said his team reviewed five applications and conducted more than 10 hours of interviews in seeking the new fire department chief.

"Chief Scott will be value added on day one," Sakbun said. "He has the experience and passion to lead the men and women on the Terre Haute Fire Department. ... Chief Scott and I share a vision of recruiting and retaining the best firefighters, modernizing the department, and providing key services to the residents of Terre Haute."

Scott graduated from West Vigo High School and Indiana State University. As a member of the THFD, he has served as an arson dog handler, deputy chief and training chief.

Scott and his wife Cami Millie Scott have two daughters, Jordynn and Jaylynn.

Scott replaces Bill Berry, who declined to reapply for the position after Sakbun requested all current department heads do so. Berry said he plans to return to a captain's post within the THFD.

"Bill did a fantastic job," Scott said.

