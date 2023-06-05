Terre Haute police arrest 3 in Sunday night shooting

Jun. 5—Three Terre Haute residents were arrested Sunday evening after city police officers were called to the 2300 block of Second Avenue for the report of several individuals fighting in the roadway.

The first officer arrived in less than one minute and found numerous people fighting in and around the street, according to a THPD social media post. Among the fighting, the officer saw two males in the roadway, one possessing a handgun, according to the post.

As the officer approached two males, Gaden G. Cunningham allegedly fired the handgun striking the victim in the arm. Cunningham immediately fled between parked vehicles and concealed himself. The officer was able to order Cunningham out from hiding and take him into custody, according to THPD. A handgun was recovered on scene.

Officers provided medical attention to the victim, including the use of a tourniquet. The Terre Haute Fire Department transported the victim to Union Hospital.

THPD detectives were called to the scene to assist. As a result of the initial investigation multiple individuals were arrested: Cunningham, 21, for battery committed with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and intimidation; JNaela Cunningham, 23, for battery with bodily injury; and Shanassie Marshall, 20, for battery with bodily injury.