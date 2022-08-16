Terre Haute police arrest Anderson man displaying knife near bus stop

Aug. 16—A man was arrested Monday morning after he displayed a knife, behaved erratically and later threatened police near a bus stop at 23rd Street and Seventh Avenue, where children were walking and waiting for transportation to school, according to Terre Haute police.

The man, Christopher A. Greenlee, 51, of Anderson, faces charges of criminal recklessness and resisting law enforcement. A petition for immediate detention was completed for a mental health evaluation, according to a Terre Haute Police Department Facebook post.

At about 7 a.m. Monday, Vigo County Central Dispatch received a call of a man with a knife at the bus stop. A VCSC bus driver saw him displaying the knife and acting in a "strange/erratic" manner, according to police.

When officers arrived, Greenlee was walking away from them. When they attempted to speak with him, he turned and raised the knife up and began pointing it at officers and threatening them.

Additional officers arrived in the area and began trying to speak with him and get him to drop the knife. Of the officers on scene, two were trained hostage negotiators and all have had extensive training in less lethal use and de-escalation training.

Greenlee appeared to be under the influence of some sort of drugs, as he was speaking incoherently, talking about flying bats, and talking to people that he was apparently hallucinating were there with him, according to police.

Officers attempted using tasers to subdue Greenlee but they were not effective and he was able to rip the taser wires away from him each time.

Over the course of the incident, officers used less lethal sponge rounds, pepper balls and additional attempts with a taser. Ultimately a taser was able to partially subdue Greenlee, but as he was still holding the knife and able to move his arm with the knife, officers used a ballistic shield to pin him to the ground while they removed the knife from him and secured him in handcuffs.

Officers had requested a THFD ambulance to arrive and standby while this incident was taking place, so as soon as Greenlee was secured he was able to receive evaluation and treatment by paramedics on scene.

Greenlee was taken to Union Hospital where he was medically cleared and was then taken to the Vigo County Jail.