Terre Haute police make arrest in Dec. 20 bank robbery

Dec. 26—Terre Haute police have made an arrest in the Dec. 20 robbery of Old National Bank at 25th and Poplar Streets.

Erica D. DeMeyer, 46, of Terre Haute was arrested Tuesday on a charge of robbery and booked into Vigo County Jail. Bond is set at $15,000 cash only, 10% does not apply.

THPD detectives "utilized multiple investigative techniques to include both advanced technology and good ol' fashioned door to door canvassing to solve this within forty-eight hours," according to a post on the police department's Facebook page.

Police identified the suspect on Dec. 22 and obtained an arrest warrant for DeMeyer, who was located and picked up about 2 p.m. Tuesday with the help of state police detectives.

Police said the investigation remains active, and they will release further information when possible.