Terre Haute police board upholds 10-day suspension

Feb. 17—The 10-day suspension of a city police officer who encountered aggressive dogs in a Nov. 30 incident on Ohio Street has been upheld by the Terre Haute Police Merit Commission.

Sgt. Jesse Chambers has already served the suspension with loss of pay, which was imposed Dec. 15 by Chief Shawn Keen following a review of the circumstances.

Video footage showed Chambers kicking a dog and swearing outside their owner's home.

Merit board members Jim Walker, Curtis Lyle and Bill Toney also upheld Keen's order of six months of retraining on de-escalation required for Chambers.

Chambers appealed the discipline after it was imposed in December, prompting the review by the board.

During a five-hour executive session on Feb. 10, the board heard testimony from Keen, Chambers and witnesses. The board met again Feb. 15 to review video in another closed door-meeting. Footage from two body cams, two dash cams and a Ring video were reviewed.

The video included body camera footage from the officers at the scene, as well as Ring Doorbell security video from the homeowner.

The homeowner posted a brief clip of the Ring video on social media, with the hashtag #AnimalCruelty, showing the officer approaching a house where he repeatedly kicks a barking dog on a porch. The dog yelps and runs off the porch. The officer then knocks on the door of the house.

That 22-second video prompted social media responses both critical of and in support of the officer.

At their January meeting, the merit commission agreed to hear the appeal on Feb. 10. No public release of Chambers' name was made until Wednesday.

At the close of Wednesday's meeting, Chambers approached Keen and said, "No hard feelings." The two shook hands.

The Vigo County Prosecutors had on Dec. 1 announced an opinion that the circumstances did not warrant a criminal charge.

"In this case, the investigation indicated that while the initial response to two aggressive dogs was appropriate ... the verbal and physical responses before and after the incident on the porch were not in line with de-escalation training provided to all officers of this department for the last two years, and certainly not in line with the expectations of a supervisory position certified to teach those tactics to new officers."

Story continues

Six command staff members reviewed the comments and physical actions, Keen said, and they found violations of the departmental ethics code amounting to conduct unbecoming an officer.

That led to the 10-day suspension — the maximum permitted — and a minimum evaluation and re-training period of six months.

"While I recognize that this sergeant was placed in a challenging position, as police officers, we cannot allow our emotions to take control of our decision-making. When we do, we also lose the public's trust," Keen said.

"I did not find that these actions were indicative of Sgt. Chambers' body of work over the last 12 years he has served this department, and I am hopeful that this retraining and evaluation period provides the necessary means by which to ensure the expectations of an officer and supervisor of this department are met," Keen said in a news conference after the meeting.

A young officer witnessed some of the incident, and some of the things that were said after the incident with the dog, Keen said, and those factors influenced the discipline decision.

"Everyone who reviewed this (incident) absolutely agreed, the first few minutes of this interaction with those animals was appropriate actions. They were aggressive, but we had a stopping point," he said.

Comments were made before and after the incident that are a violation of the Code of Ethics, Keen said, declining to repeat the words used.

Chambers has been on desk duty and will not return to street duty until further training and review.

In other business at Wednesday's meeting, the merit commission recognized the service of Shelva Warner, who served almost eight years on the commission. She was commended for her conscientious and dedicated service to the commission, the police department and the public.

Chief Keen also told the board that 123 applications for patrolman were received during the recent 30-day application period.

Of those received, 89 applicants have confirmed interest in a position. A written test day is set for Sunday, March 6 at South Vigo High School. Those who pass the written exam will move on to a physical agility test. The next stage will be background investigations, which should by completed by the end of April.

Meanwhile, eight new patrolman are to be sworn in on March 9.

The next meeting of the merit board is set for 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 16 at the THPD headquarters.

Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter at TribStarLisa.