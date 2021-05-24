Terre Haute Police chief, 'Reform Movement' clash

The Telegraph

"Couldn’t you just have held on for a couple of hours?" Proffered as a joke by well-meaning friends and family, this was the phrase I kept hearing as I gingerly made my way through the fog of those early days after my first child was born. I wasn’t amused. The thought of another ‘couple of hours’ after being 11 days past my due date, coupled with an agonisingly long labour and the drama of an emergency Caesarean, was unconscionable. At the time, I didn’t understand this bizarre fixation people had. I was just grateful my baby and I had survived a pretty traumatic labour. My baby was born on August 31 at 10.30pm. Why all this fuss about a cluster of numbers? A few years later, my answer came. “Oh dear,” sighed the lady in the school admissions office when I made an enquiry and gave her my son’s date of birth. Inwardly, I switched between indignation and concern. He hadn’t yet started school, which would be a mere four days after his fourth birthday, but he was already invoking pity. It was then I realised that, on the educational conveyor belt, we would end up travelling on a different branch. We would be the ones gratefully accepting the certificate proclaiming our child had managed to button up their shirt by themselves after swimming, conscious of the autumn-born children who at the same time were producing origami replicas of the Sydney Opera House with their advanced fine motor skills. Over time, I saw that while these children were the first over every finish line and sped their way through their times tables, it was a transient phase. The preoccupation of the parent of the summer-born child is time and patience. However, that patience can be severely tested when we seem to constantly be fed a doomed narrative. I’ve lost count of the reports I’ve read reminding me that summer-born children never catch up and are a lost cause from the start. What's more, a 2019 UCL study found that they are more likely to suffer depression and mental health problems. Most recently, results of a study published earlier this month found that they were likely to be the least popular in their class. It’s not helpful to the parents or the children. What’s next? Will the government start to advise couples not to procreate in winter? I’ve had the benefit of seeing how this plays out over 17 years with my own child. Yes, in those early years we watched the headmaster gently push our son over the finish line on sports day so that the next race could begin. He was steadily ploughing his way through Biff and Chip whilst his September-born peers were on the Encyclopaedia Britannica. We stayed in our steady lane, encouraging and supporting, never making the date of birth an issue. In one sense, we were lucky in that our son just happened to have a mature outlook; a serious, contemplative soul who set his own goals and built up a resilience to achieve them. By year 7, he was one of the tallest in his year and walked away with the sports cup. He went on to achieve several positions of responsibility and has a great cohort of friends. The only frustration I’ve witnessed recently from him in relation to his age is that will be the last to learn to drive or be able to go to the pub legally. My own experience made me keen to find out whether we are hearing enough of the flip side of the negative narrative that plagues those born in the summer, which might actually help rather than terrify parents. I’m not denying that there can be issues, emotionally and developmentally. I’ve heard from parents who feel that their children are struggling or who have been negatively impacted and who wish they had held them back a year. In September 2020, the Department of Education published advice for parents of summer-born children starting school, outlining the options on deferring entry. However, I’ve been surprised by the number of parents I’ve heard from who have told me how their summer-born children have thrived, that the gap that is more apparent in the early years soon closed down, with many of these children going on to outstrip their older peers academically. As Dr Michele McDowell, an educational and child psychologist notes: “There is a persistent body of studies that indicate the impact being born in the summer can have on children and the long-term influence it can have on their future. However, there is far less information about those who are summer-born and excel. It’s important to acknowledge that success is based on a complexity of factors. In fact, if there is a tendency to mostly focus on this one aspect, there is a danger it may lead to low expectations from the outset. Limiting ideas about them could have a far greater effect on the outcomes for summer born children.” The child as an individual and the approach taken by parents is far more significant. Let's not consign them to a life of struggle before we can see what they can do. We need to hear more about the things we can change rather than those we can’t, such as a date on a calendar.