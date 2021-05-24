Terre Haute Police chief, 'Reform Movement' clash
May 24—Terre Haute Police Chief Shawn Keen says he stands by his recent Facebook post supporting officers in the face of "vile rhetoric and unfounded claims of dishonesty" by a group calling for police reforms.
Keen's post was the focus of multiple citizen comments to the city's Police Merit Commission on May 19.
The chief's post expressed concern with the increased threats that local police have been facing recently.
An improvised explosive device was left outside THPD headquarters about three weeks ago.
Last week, two people in a car shot at police multiple times during a vehicle pursuit.
While not naming any citizens group in particular, Keen's post referred to actions taken in recent months by The Reform Movement of Terre Haute, a citizens' group focusing on social justice issues, including repeated criticism of the local criminal justice system.
Members of Reform told the merit commission they were taken aback by the chief's social media post.
"Is the police chief trying to make a network of concerned citizens into a terrorist organization," asked Dominique Morefield, adding the post seems to "set the stage to compare us to someone who left an IED outside police station. It's obvious to everyone else we had nothing to do with [the IED], but posters on the [THPD Facebook] page made reference to it."
The chief's statement received more than 350 comments, more than 470 shares and more than 1,000 likes.
Among those comments was one from a police supporter who asked "who are these people" with the statement "we will take care of the problem."
That post was removed as inappropriate.
Keen said Friday the police department's Facebook page is monitored and inappropriate comments from people both supporting and criticizing police have been removed when they degrade or attack anyone.
THPD regularly uses its Facebook page to issue news releases, seek crime tips from the public and announce department activities of public interest.
Keen said the intent of his post on May 14 was to encourage "more civil and measured conversations" with the community and from groups.
The commenters to the merit commission, however, said the post "vilified" critics of the police and intimidated people who have joined together to call for police reforms.
Among the statements in Keen's post were the alleged "doxing" of Reform members who work for local higher education institutions, as well as a member of the Terre Haute City Council who "liked" comments made on the Reform Facebook page. Doxing is when an employer is alerted to actions taken by an employee as a way of intimidating the employee to modify behavior or stifle comment.
Keen's reply to the doxing allegation was to say his Facebook post "speaks for itself" in representing facts that can be read on the Reform group's Facebook page.
Merit commission attorney Mark Hassler explained Wednesday that the chief is appointed to his position by the mayor. While the merit commission reviews allegations of police officer misconduct and discipline, it is the mayor who decides the leadership of the police department, Hassler said.
Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter at TribStarLisa.