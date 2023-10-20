Terre Haute police: Early Thursday altercation results in death

Oct. 20—A man is dead after an altercation early Thursday morning, Terre Haute Police Department Public Information Officer Justin Sears reported.

At approximately 1 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of South Seventh Street to investigate the altercation.

Officers spoke briefly with the victim. He initially declined medical treatment for his injuries, but soon after reconsidered and was transported to a local hospital where, while receiving treatment, he died.

An autopsy was conducted Friday. Preliminary results indicate that the victim went into cardiac arrest while at the hospital and emergency life saving measures were unsuccessful.

The victim's identity has not yet been released, as police are conducting an investigation into his death. Further information will be released as the investigation permits.