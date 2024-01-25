Terre Haute police investigate shots fired on I-70

Jan. 24—Terre Haute police early Wednesday responded to a report of shots fired on Interstate 70 within the city limits.

Two vehicles were struck by rounds fired from a suspect vehicle shortly after 6:35 a.m., but no one was injured, police said in a Facebook post.

THPD is "actively investigating the incident to gather more information, identify the individuals involved, and understand the circumstances surrounding the shooting," they said. "The safety and well-being of the community remain a top priority.

Police ask anyone with information to come forward. Residents and travelers in the area are encouraged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity.

Anyone with information may contact Detective Julia Piety at 812-244-2255.